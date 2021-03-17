LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A very happy FOX5 update this morning.
Captain, the dog featured in this week's Pet Pals segment, has been reunited with his family!
The Animal Foundation said Captain's family called the shelter immediately after they saw him on FOX5.
The woman who picked Captain up said her father has early onset dementia, and even though he can be confused at times, he knew immediately it was his dog on Pet Pals.
You can watch Pet Pals each Monday at 8 a.m. on FOX5 Live in Las Vegas.
