LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ryan McConnell is an attorney with the Consumer Rights Project with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.
His focus is on landlord-tenant issues and FOX5's interview focused on the rising rents happening in the valley.
Basically, there is no law on the books that would prevent a landlord from raising the rent by however much they feel is appropriate, but there are things the tenant should do and be aware of to make sure the landlord is following the law.
McConnell’s advice to renters who have been slapped with a hefty lease renewal is to be proactive: Reach out to the landlord, remind them of what a great tenant they’ve been, tell them how much they can afford and how do they maintain the relationship.
Remind the landlord that the next tenant may not be so great.
McConnell says landlords do have to follow a new law that some are not aware of. For those on a month-to-month lease, landlords have to give a 60-day notice. This is a new law passed in the last legislative session. It was previously 45 days. For week-to-week rentals, the landlord needs to give a 30-day notice.
McConnell says the rent increases have been pretty widespread, not targeting any poorer neighborhoods where people might have to pay because they don’t have the resources to move.
He believes the market will naturally correct as more people are forced to move. He hopes the lack of affordable housing will be addressed as more people move to Nevada.
