LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gas prices are going to stay high for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, according to a new study.
According to GasBuddy, many drivers will see prices stay above $3 per gallon during the holiday weekend, with the national average price of gas on July 4 expected to be $3.11 per gallon.
That marks the highest national average for the holiday since 2014, when it was $3.66 per gallon. GasBuddy estimated that the average price will stay above $3 per gallon for most of the summer.
“With the economic recovery from [COVID-19] continuing, gasoline demand has been very strong. Amidst lower oil production as oil companies struggle to raise output, gas prices have been higher this summer than in the past few years,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, once market forces begin to balance, I expect prices to moderate this fall and over time, oil production will again rise, helping bring gas prices down to earth as soon as this fall, but the road may remain bumpy until the pandemic is behind us.”
Last year's COVID-induced price was $2.18 per gallon. In 2019, it was $2.76 per gallon.
Currently, AAA estimates the national average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon. In Nevada, the average is currently $3.67 per gallon.
