Four people were killed and two injured in a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening. Story: http://bit.ly/360v6y9

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Four people were killed in a collision at a west Las Vegas intersection Thursday evening.

The multiple-vehicle crash happened about 5:26 p.m. at the intersection of West Desert Inn Road and South Durango Drive. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said four people were killed and two injured in the crash.

According to Metro, a speeding car hit another from behind, forcing it into the intersection. Three cars that were pushed together burst into flames.

didurango.JPG

The driver of the speeding car died, Metro said. Three people in the car they hit died, including a child. Bystanders rescued two other people involved in the crash, including another child.

Two people were in the hospital. A total of seven vehicles were involved in the collision.

The intersection is closed in all directions, Metro said. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Brad777
Brad777

There's a reason why Pot should not be legalized. Most of LV drivers are drunk or high on Pot or texting on their phones. LV has a big problem.... RIP everyone except the driver. I am living this city...

Report Add Reply
Sincitypatriot
Sincitypatriot

What happened to the tax increase dollars that were supposed to be spent on more officers. You barely even see patrols anymore. Just a speed trap here and there. Just another mindless drunk on the road. Happens too often here.

Report Add Reply
Steven
Steven

Kinda doubt there was a stoplight error, which leaves a self-absorbed, no talent, no brains driver responsible for this.

Get the memo, people - don't drive like a jerkoff and be respectful of other's safety.

Report Add Reply
HawkStevenJimmyLikeBoys
HawkStevenJimmyLikeBoys

Ah, there's that irrelevant privileged comment

Report Add Reply
Steven
Steven

There's your irrelevant life.

Report Add Reply
HawkStevenJimmyLikeBoys
HawkStevenJimmyLikeBoys

Not quiet as irrelevant as yours that you spend all day long posting your irrelevant thoughts, makes you feel special I bet.

Report
The Mark Price is Right
The Mark Price is Right

Prayers

Report Add Reply

