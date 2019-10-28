LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former UNLV baseball coach Tim Chambers has died, according to university officials.
UNLV Athletics spokesman Mark Wallington confirmed Chambers' death but could not provide details surrounding his death.
Chambers was arrested in Oct. 2015 on a DUI charge and was subsequently fired from the school.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
