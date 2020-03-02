LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid announced Monday he would endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for president.
In a statement, Reid said Biden had the best chance of defeating President Donald Trump.
Reid's statement reads:
President Donald Trump has done unspeakable damage to our country, our institutions and the rule of law. Democrats need a candidate who can assemble the largest, most diverse coalition possible to defeat Trump and lead our country following the trauma of Trump’s presidency. That candidate is Joe Biden.
Joe Biden’s strength of character and deep experience stand in the starkest contrast to Trump’s amorality, corruption and utter incompetence. Biden will be a much-needed stabilizing force following Trump’s disastrous term, offering a positive and progressive alternative to Trump’s dark vision of racism, xenophobia and policies built on cruelty and exclusion. I believe Biden is best able to defeat Donald Trump and enact the policies we all care about.
Our party was fortunate to have a tremendous field of talented candidates this year, many of whom are my close friends. I have the deepest respect and admiration for Senators Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar and Mayor Bloomberg. They’re among the brightest leaders in our party, and they’ve made invaluable contributions to this race and our country.
During Nevada's early voting period ahead of the Feb. 22 caucus, Reid thought Biden would do well among a diverse electorate. Biden finished second in the Nevada caucuses behind Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Reid said he marked his ballot as "uncommitted" when he submitted his ballot on Feb. 15.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Mr Magoo endorses Jeff Dunham's Walter. Old cronies sticking together. LOL
