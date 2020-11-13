LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Longtime Las Vegas anchor and local school namesake Steven G. Schorr died, according to a media release.
Schorr died of natural causes, the release said. Schorr was a longtime television anchor in the Las Vegas Valley before becoming a spokesman for Cox Communications, serving as Vice President of Public and Government Affairs.
Schorr received numerous journalism awards including two Emmys, two National Freedom Foundation Awards, a headliner award and an Armstrong Award for Broadcasting. He also headed public and community relations efforts for Cox Communications and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Schorr was also very involved in the community, at one point serving on the board of directors of 20 different nonprofit organizations.
Schorr was most proud his wife Holly, son Darrin, a captain with the Clark County Fire Department, his late son David and his grandchildren. Schorr was also proud of the students attending his namesake Steve Schorr Elementary School in Las Vegas.
