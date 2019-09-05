LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former Basic Academy teacher was sentenced Tuesday on counts of kidnapping, luring and lewdness involving a student.
Breanna Hernandez, 27, received a suspended imposition of sentence of 19-48 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections, according to court documents. She also must pay various fees amounting to $938. She received credit for three days' time served, and was placed on probation for a maximum of five years.
In addition to the standard conditions of probation, Hernandez must also comply with special conditions for sex offenders, court records show.
The court further ordered a special sentence of lifetime supervision beginning upon release from any term of probation, parole or imprisonment. Hernandez must register as a sex offender within 48 hours upon release.
In Hernandez's arrest report, the student, who was 14 to 15 years old, claimed he and Hernandez kissed, but did not have sex, according to an arrest report filed in the case. Police found out after he borrowed another student's phone to send Hernandez text messages. That student turned the phone over to police.
The boy said they first kissed on Halloween and hung out after that at her house (constituting the kidnapping charges), and the teacher would give him rides home, the report said. The student also said they talked about ending their relationship.
Clark County School District Police had been investigating Hernandez since November after racy messages surfaced between her and the student. She had been with the district since 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.