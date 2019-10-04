PITTSBURGH, Penn. (FOX5) -- A former Las Vegas resident plead guilty in federal court to a charge of conspiracy to commit access device fraud, prosecutors said.
Yoandy Pou Torres, 38, used counterfeit credit cards encoded with stolen bank account information to purchase MasterCard gift cards at Sam's Club stores in the Pittsburgh area, federal prosecutors said. Torres also made purchases in Florida and California.
During December 2017, he and his co-defendant, Hector Podio Gutierrez used an encoded device to create counterfeit credit cards and then used those cards to make $382,000 worth of purchases at various Sam's Club locations.
The pair was arrested by West Mifflin police at the local Sam's Club, prosecutors said.
Torres is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 28, 2020, according to federal prosecutors. The law in Pennsylvania provides for a total sentence of five years, a $250,000 fine or both.
Gutierrez is currently awaiting trial while Torres is waiting to be sentenced.
The United States Postal Inspection Service and the United States Secret Service conducted the investigation.
