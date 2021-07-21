LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The former Fontainebleu, then renamed The Drew, will open in October 2023, according to JW Marriott.
Marriott said on its website that the property, opening in the fourth quarter of 2023, will "usher in a new generation of Las Vegas resorts." The property will feature more than 3,700 rooms and suites and more than 500,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.
The property will also feature retail, spa, nightlife, pool, casino and food offerings. Marriott said the resort will be the only integrated resort connected to the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion via a pedestrian bridge.
In 2019, it was announced that the property would open in 2022 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Koch Industries bought the property in Feb. 2021.
The resort was originally named Fountainebleau Las Vegas before real estate mogul Steven Witkoff bought the property in 2017, and renamed it to the Drew.
