HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A 17-year-old former Coronado High School student was arrested Thursday afternoon after she was caught on campus with drugs.
Clark County School District police said the teen posted on social media that she was going to be on campus during 6th period to sell the drugs.
Students saw the post on social media and reported it school administrators. According to CCSD police, one student reported the drugs on campus via Safe Voice.
The former student was located by school staff and taken into custody by CCSD police.
She was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for possession of a controlled substance for sale and loitering on school grounds.
