LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A very good dog who previously worked at the Las Vegas airport is now a calendar dog.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Tuesday that it would launch a 2021 canine calendar. Bank, a Labrador Retriever who is recently retired from McCarran International Airport, is the featured dog for December 2021.
Bank, 9, is a military veteran and worked at McCarran since 2014 with his handler, Rhena, until his recent retirement. TSA officials said Bank still tries to go to work with his handler every day but enjoys being a "regular" dog. Bank can balance treats on his forehead and is often seen walking backwards while training in anticipation of a treat.
TSA trains explosive detection dogs at its Canine Training Center in San Antonio. About 300 canines complete the 16-week training course to perfect their craft in an airport setting.
The 2021 calendar dogs are features from the following airports:
- Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)
- Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
- Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)
- Denver International Airport (DEN)
- Dulles International Airport (IAD)
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
- McCarran International Airport (LAS)
- Miami International Airport (MIA)
- Oakland International Airport (OAK)
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
- Portland International Airport (PDX)
- Sacramento International Airport (SMF)
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
The canine calendar is available for a free download on the TSA's website.
