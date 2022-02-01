LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Fontainebleau Las Vegas in one step closer to reality after the property named its new president Tuesday morning.
Cliff Atkinson will serve as president of the property, Fontainebleau Development announced Tuesday.
“When we set out to identify a visionary leader for our next-generation luxury resort, Cliff’s knowledge and relevant hands-on approach and experience, coupled with the perspective gained from nearly 30 years in hospitality, made him the unequivocal choice for Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer said. “With Cliff guiding our team, we move forward with even greater confidence and trust in our vision for the future of the Fontainebleau brand and Las Vegas.”
Atkinson is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of WE Advisory Group, a consulting firm focused of business and building development. Prior to founding his consulting firm, Atkinson was the president and Chief Operating Officer of Luxor Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
Atkinson has also served as Senior Vice President of Hotel Strategy at MGM Resorts International and General Manager for Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in Las Vegas and San Francisco, as well as New York's Gramercy Park Hotel.
“What the Fontainebleau brand has achieved in its 50-year history is unrivaled in this industry, and now I have the opportunity to merge the team’s vision with my background in luxury, lifestyle, and service, as we look to reshape the hospitality and gaming experience on the Strip,” Atkinson said in a news release. “Fontainebleau Las Vegas is, without question, the beacon of change for the future of Las Vegas.
“I feel as if my entire career has prepared me for this role. It’s a tremendous honor to lead Fontainebleau Las Vegas and bring the property to life.”
Marriott had announced in July that the former Fontainebleau, which was renamed The Drew, would open in Oct. 2023 as the first JW Marriott property on the Strip. However, Marriott then said in mid-October that it was exiting the project.
The resort was originally named Fontainebleau Las Vegas before real estate mogul Steven Witkoff bought the property in 2017, and renamed it to the Drew.
In 2019, it was announced that the property would open in 2022 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Koch Industries bought the property in Feb. 2021.
Fontainebleau will create 3,200 construction and 6,000 permanent jobs upon completion, according to officials. The property is set to open in late 2023.
