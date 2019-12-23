LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Taxis now offer flat rates from McCarran International Airport to the Las Vegas Strip. It’s part of a pilot program that aims to get riders back on board.
Taxi drivers have been facing mounting competition from ride share apps like Uber and Lyft.
At the airport, there are now signs that show the price breakdown for the new flat rates. The Strip is broken into zones: North, Middle and South. The cheapest ride is $19.
“A lot of times it’s just as easy to call an Uber,” one visitor said.
“We’ve been using Ubers lately,” another visitor said.
Taxi drivers lined up outside the airport are tired of hearing that and seeing passengers pass them by for ride share apps.
“We see those people mindlessly following their phone,” taxi driver Joseph Craddock said.
Drivers like Craddock hope a new pilot program will get more riders in their backseats. What you see is what you pay -- there are no hidden or added fees.
“They don’t have to worry about what the meter is going to do,” Scott Whittemore with the Nevada Taxi Cab Authority said. “They don’t have to worry about what the driver is going to do.”
Whittemore added the program takes the guesswork out for passengers and drivers.
“When you take the highway and someone all of a sudden says, ‘You’re long hauling,’ reality is in Vegas you can drive a mile out of your way – it will be quicker and cheaper than going the direct route,” Craddock said. “This just ends that argument.”
Without worrying about time or distance factoring in the price, drivers have the freedom to take whatever route they want to avoid traffic on the Strip.
“That’s our number-one enemy when you drive a cab,” Craddock said.
The taxi cab authority looked at the average price of a trip to set the new rates so they said the cost is not just flat, it’s fair.
“All it does is it eliminates that high end; there was egregious long hauling, where you’d have $35 to $40 trips to the Strip,” Whittemore said.
The middle zone of the Strip will cost a flat rate of $23. And visiting the North end of the Strip will cost $27. The taxi cab authority is working with the airport and hotels on the Strip to make sure visitors know about the new program.
The pilot program will run for six months. After that, the taxi cab authority will look into expanding it to add flat rates to other areas of the valley like downtown.
"The flat rates, I understand it,” retired taxi driver Robert Matusiewicz said. “I understand what they're doing, but I think they put it a little too high.”
Matusiewicz spent nearly two decades behind the wheel of a Las Vegas taxi and he says he is critical of the new flat rate cab pricing.
“In my opinion, and it’s just my opinion, they’re working with the companies,” Matusiewicz said. “They legalized long-hauling is the way I like to put it.”
The Nevada Taxi Authority argued the new flat rates should combat the long-hauling problem, but Matusiewicz said the pricing is only benefiting the cab companies not the customers.
“I fly into Las Vegas at 10 a.m. on a Tuesday and I’m paying $27 to go to the Mirage ... I’m getting ripped off,” Matusiewicz said.
(3) comments
This system would never have come to existence if it weren't for cab drivers repeatedly ripping off people.
Gotta love how that piece of garbage Craddock tries selling his bs story that taking the highway from the airport can save money. It doesn't. It criminal theft. Taxis are a dying industry because of the prevalent theft.
Just take Uber or Lyft.
Well if the Cabbies would stop ripping off the riders then the riders would use them, but when you get long hauled and a normal $20 ride turns into $60 then yep using Lyft or Uber and not the scumbag Ethiopian Cabbies
I think that's exactly the reason behind the new flat rates, to stop the cabbies from being able to rip people off.
