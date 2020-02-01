LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tonino Lamborghini is opening its flagship store in Las Vegas.
Tonino Lamborghini, in partnership with Desire Fragrances Inc., will open the first Tonino Lamborghini mono-brand store in the United States at the Caesars Palace.
The brand will open its retail space in the Appian Way Shops near the Palace Tower guest elevators, according to a news release. The boutique will showcase the new collections of Tonino Lamborghini fragrances for men and women and will feature in-store activities "to create the ultimate perfume experience." The store will also offer the new collection of Tonino Lamborghini luxury Swiss-made watches, tech accessories, graphic tees and other accessories.
The brand will host events throughout the year at Caesars Entertainment resorts in Las Vegas, including new fragrance collection launches, Las Vegas-exclusive merchandise, sponsored promotions and product samplings at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the release said. Gift shops at Planet Hollywood, The Cromwell, Paris Las Vegas and Caesars will carry select products from the Tonino Lamborghini men’s fragrance assortment.
Tonino Lamborghini is the son of Ferruccio Lamborghini, who founded the the luxury car company, which now belongs to Audi VW group.
To learn more, visit lasvegas.lamborghinifragranza.com.
