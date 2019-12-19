LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas first responders from AMR and MedicWest are teaming up with local children's hospitals to host additional "Lights of Love" events.
As part of the events, first responders and members of the community will join forces to shine lights on the windows of the children's hospitals to show the patients that they are not alone this holiday season.
The first event will be held Thursday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. outside of Sunrise Children's Hospital, 3186 S. Maryland Parkway.
A second event will be held Friday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. outside St. Rose Dominican Hospital - Siena Campus, 3001 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson.
First responders held a similar event outside of UMC Children's Hospital earlier this month.
