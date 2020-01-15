LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Democratic Party on Wednesday announced 250 caucus locations across the state for Feb. 22.
“NV Dems are committed to making our caucus as accessible and expansive as possible. By offering hundreds of Caucus Day locations in every corner of our state, we’re giving every Nevada Democrat the opportunity to make their voice heard," said party chair William McCurdy II in an emailed statement.
Below are the locations announced for Clark County. Check in opens at 10 a.m. and caucuses will be called to order by noon.
Any registered Democrat in the state can participate by attending or by in-person early voting. Participants can register same day or chance party affiliation at any early vote location, according to NV Dems.
Full the full list of locations in the Las Vegas Valley, click here. For other counties, click here. For more information, click here.
