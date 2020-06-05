LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire at a Siegel Suites in downtown Las Vegas Friday.
LVFR said the fire was in a three-story Siegel Suites at 700 N. Las Vegas Boulevard. Firefighters have water on the fire, LVFR said.
Las Vegas Boulevard was closed in the area to fight the fire, LVFR said.
In a press briefing, Las Vegas Fire's Tim Szymanski said that four Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were transported to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation. "Probably a little heat involved with that also," Szymanski said. "A few of them had some scrapes."
Szymanski said the officers arrived on scene and were in the process of evacuating the building. "There was a lot of smoke, so they probably breathed in a little smoke, and with this hot temperature, they don't have the air packs that we have on."
One officer apparently passed out and was transported immediately, Szymanski said. The other three were transported on advice of the fire department's paramedics on the scene "to be safe." Szymanski said that it appears the officers will be fine.
Szymanski said the fire, which was confined to one unit at the Siegel Suites, is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
