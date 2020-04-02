LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire Thursday morning in the northwest valley.
LVFR said the fire was called in 5:58 a.m. April 2 in the 9600 block of La Madre Way, near W. Lone Mountain Road and N. Grand Canyon Drive.
LVFR said the fire was at a home currently under construction. Wind was reportedly blowing embers to other under-construction houses in the area, LVFR said.
The fire was out as of 8 a.m., LVFR said. No injuries were reported. Two other properties in the area had minor damage.
LVFR said the Clark County Fire Department will take over the investigation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
