LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said several cats were rescued and revived after a house fire in the northwest valley early Thursday morning.
According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the 7100 block of Junction Village Avenue, near Tenaya Way and Craig Road, around 6:42 a.m. on Nov. 7. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw flames coming out of the front window of a one-story house.
A couple of older adults had been seen running in and out of the front door, which had heavy smoke coming out of it, LVFR said. Firefighters stopped the occupants from going inside and began dousing the flames.
Firefighters found the fire in a bedroom at the front of the house and extinguished the fire within minutes. According to LVFR, the bedroom was completely gutted. The rest of the house suffered heavy smoke damage.
Fire officials ruled the incident as accidental, due to careless smoking.
According to LVFR, the bedroom where the fire originated had two occupants sleeping in it. One of the residents got up to use the bathroom, lit a cigarette and left. The other occupant woke up because the room became extremely hot and realized the bed was on fire.
The other occupant was sleeping on a recliner, LVFR said. The occupants used a fire extinguisher on the bed fire, but the flames continued to spread. They went outside and stretched a garden hose to the bedroom, but the hose was too short.
The occupants then used water from the sinks and tried to douse the flames, but the fire continued growing, fire officials said. They started looking for the cats to evacuate, which is when firefighters arrived on scene.
All of the home's occupants were covered in black smoke and appeared to have suffered from smoke inhalation. Fire officials said they were treated on scene for smoke inhalation and refused to be taken to the hospital.
The American Red Cross was called in to assist the five adults who have been displaced due to the fire.
Several cats were also rescued from the fire, LVFR said. Firefighters were able to revive the animals using special pet masks. The home's occupants told firefighters they had 11 cats. At least two of them died in the fire and a few ran away during the fire.
Damage costs were estimated at $75,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.