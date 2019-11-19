LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three cats were rescued from a house fire in the northwest valley Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Fire Rescue responded at 5:47 a.m. to a call about the fire at 3721 Shanagolden St. The fire was in the attic of the one-story house and was coming from vents on the roof.
The occupants of the house were able to get out unharmed, LVFR said. The fire was knocked down about an hour later.
Three cats were rescued from the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
