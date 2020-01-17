LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A person was found dead following an early morning shed fire in the northeast valley Friday.
At 3:31 a.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 2350 Lincoln Road. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and the North Las Vegas Fire Department also sent resources, according to a CCFD email.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from a shed on the side of single-story home, CCFD said. The flames were threatening to involve the house.
Firefighters were able to knock the fire down at 3:59 a.m., CCFD said, and were able to prevent the fire from extending to the house. Damage has not been estimated.
Firefighters found one person deceased inside the shed.
The fire remains under investigation.
(2) comments
Strangel them find a shed throw in some gasoline and torch it ! Go back to sleep and wait till firefighters show up & then start the fake crying 😢
You need to go back to school and get an education smh.
You cant spell! Gasoline is an excellerant so straight away they would know fire was deliberately set.
Smoke in lungs or lack off would show death before or after fire was lit
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.