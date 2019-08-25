HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A firefighter was was injured in a Sunday afternoon fire in Henderson near the intersection of Whitney Ranch Drive and Patrick Lane.
A shed in the back yard of a home near caught fire Sunday, according to Henderson senior public information officer Kathleen Richards. The fire extended to a tree near the back of an apartment complex.
It also extended to the home, but the apartments were not damaged, Richards said.
One person was being evaluated for smoke inhalation, Richards said, and one firefighter "twisted or pulled" something, injuring his leg during the incident.
