LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crews from the Clark County Fire Department said the cause of a fire inside the Westgate Resort early Thursday morning was under investigation.
According to fire officials, firefighters received several calls of a fire at 3000 Paradise Road about 12:57 a.m. CCFD sent five engines, a truck, two rescues and two battalion chiefs to the scene. When firefighters arrived, there was "nothing showing from a high rise hotel structure."
Fire crews entered the hotel and employees informed crews the second floor laundry room was on fire, CCFD said. When firefighters reached the second floor, they found the fire "insulated smoldering" near a laundry chute.
Crews extinguished the fire by 1:49 a.m.
CCFD said no injuries were reported and damage costs have not been estimated yet.
