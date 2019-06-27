LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Gay & Lesbian Community Center located in downtown Las Vegas said someone attempted to set fire to the building on Thursday.
According to a spokesperson for the Center, it appeared as though an individual tried to set fire to the Center's banner that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.
"They were unsuccessful and no damage was done to the building," the Center said on Facebook. "This attempted arson and hate crime against our community reinforce the need for LGBTQ+ Pride events. Our equality, rights, and our lives remain at risk."
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue public information officer Tim Szymanski said firefighters were called to the Center, located on 401 South Maryland Parkway, in regards to a tree fire about 3:06 a.m. on June 27.
The Center spokesperson said a tree near the building's front door caught on fire. The fire was right next to the Center's commemorative banner on the Stonewall Riots.
The Center's spokesperson said arson investigators did respond to the scene.
According to Szymanski, arson investigators were called back to the Center later in the morning once the building's security saw what looked like a person setting the tree on fire.
"We are glad that our building is safe," the Center continued on Facebook. "This vengeful act reminds us to be alert, be safe, and if you see something, say something. To everyone around the world attending Pride events this weekend, let this be a reminder of why you are celebrating and why our fight for equality continues."
LVFR's investigators ruled the fire as arson, Szymanski said. Las Vegas Metropolitan police have also been notified.
