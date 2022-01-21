LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An electrical warehouse building left a business "gutted" Friday morning, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire started around 3:45 a.m. Jan. 21 at Electric Liquidators, 101 N. Pecos Road near E. Alexander Road. Szymanski said the fire went through the roof of the building.
Szymanski said the fire was out as of 6 a.m. The fire left one business "gutted" and one business with moderate damage, LVFR said. Clark County Fire and North Las Vegas Fire also responded to the scene.
What @LasVegasFD @ClarkCountyFD @NLVFireDept firefighters saw when they arrived on scene of this morning’s working business fire on N. Pecos Rd. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/SVtBzt9zFQ— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 21, 2022
