LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Interstate 15 at North Las Vegas Boulevard was shut down near Apex on Wednesday morning due to a hazardous situation.
The North Las Vegas, Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments responded to the scene, according to NLVFD posted to Facebook. Nevada Highway Patrol said troopers were assisting with controlling traffic.
NHP added that there was no public health risk, but there was a traffic and safety risk, hence the lane closures.
On and off-ramps at I-15 northbound at Las Vegas Boulevard were closed.
It was not immediately known what caused the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
