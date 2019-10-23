LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said it was investigating a series of fires in the central valley since Oct. 9.
According to LVFR's arson investigators, six fires were reported on the 6000 block of Bromley Avenue, near South Jones Boulevard and U.S. 95. At least three of the six fires have been ruled as arson.
The fires included two dumpster fires, three vehicle fires and a laundry room fire, LFVR said. All of the fires happened between 5:15 a.m. and 6:15 a.m., and there have been no witnesses in connection to the incidents.
All three vehicles were destroyed in each fire and there was minor damage in the laundry room fire. According to LFVR, there were no injuries reported in any of the incidents.
No suspects have been identified as of Oct. 23, fire officials said.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has been alerted of the fires and fire crews have been advised to "ensure that arson investigators are notified about any fires in the area of Bromley Avenue," LVFR said in a statement.
Arson investigators with LVFR have asked the public for help in identifying a possible suspect. Anyone with any information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Information can also be sent to arson investigators at 702-229-0363.
