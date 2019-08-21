LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department said two adults and three dogs were displaced after a house fire in the southeast valley on Wednesday.
CCFD said firefighters were called to the 3600 block of Scotwood Street, near East Twain Avenue and U.S. 95, about 12:09 p.m. Fire dispatch had received a report of a garage on fire with a possible occupant still inside.
When firefighters arrived, crews were able to determine there were no occupants inside and began dousing the flames. The fire was knocked down quickly, CCFD said.
A total of five engines, a truck, a rescue, the Air Resource unit, two battalion chiefs and one deputy fire chief responded to the scene, totaling in 30 personnel, according to fire officials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. CCFD said damage costs have not been estimated.
No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. The American Red Cross was called to assist two adults and three dogs who were displaced by the fire.
