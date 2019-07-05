LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said a house in the northwest valley was damaged by a fire that was caused by fireworks on the Fourth of July.
According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the 10000 block of College Hill Avenue, near Farm and North Shaumber roads, just before midnight on Thursday. When firefighters arrived, they reported smoke and flames coming from the garage of a two-story home.
The fire was quickly put out by firefighters and prevented further damage to the house, LVFR said. The fire gutted the garage and damaged to cars that were parked on the driveway and inside the garage.
The occupants of the home told fire investigators they were using Safe-N-Sane fireworks earlier and after they were done, sprayed the fireworks with water using a garden hose, fire officials said. The fireworks were put in a trash can near the garage door.
"The material had enough heat left to start the trash in the can on fire, which extended to the garage and the two cars," LVFR said.
According to fire officials, all four occupants of the house have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire was ruled as an accident. No injuries were reported.
Damage costs were estimated at $80,000.
