LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire destroyed some structures at Scotty's Castle at Death Valley National Park.
According to a release from the National Park Service, the historic garage and a historic outbuilding were destroyed Thursday morning.
The site has been closed after extensive flood damage back in 2015. NPS said construction workers reported a fire when they arrived for work, and firefighters quickly contained it. NPS said the historic main house and other surrounding structures were unharmed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The historic garage, which was used as a visitor center, was the most heavily damaged building during a 2015 flood.
According to the National Park Service, Scotty’s Castle was constructed in the 1920s as a vacation home for Albert and Bessie Johnson, millionaires from Chicago. Since it was built, the site has drawn visitors seeking the truth behind the legend that it was built on a gold mine owned by the Johnsons’ friend, Walter “Scotty” Scott.
