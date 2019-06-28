LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire crews battled a blaze at a central valley apartment building Friday morning.
Just after 7 a.m. Friday, the Clark County Fire Department responded to a structure fire on East Desert Inn Road, near the intersection with Maryland Parkway.
Crews arrived and asked for more engines based on the amount of smoke they saw, according to CCFD's Rian Glassford. They forced entry and found fire on both floors of the building.
No one was injured or displaced by the fire, Glassford said.
The building had been boarded up, Glassford said, and the initial investigation indicated the fire may have been started by homeless people trying to live inside.
"Nobody was supposed to be living here," Glassford said at the scene.
The initial damage estimate was $40,000, according to Glassford.
Firefighters remained on the scene to make sure the fire didn't reignite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.