LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said firefighters responded to a large vacant building late Monday night on Oakey Boulevard near Las Vegas Boulevard.
According to fire officials, crews arrived to heavy flames and smoke shooting out the rear portion of the building. Firefighters had it under control in about 30 minutes and completely out in two hours.
No injuries were reported in the incident. Fire officials say callers told them homeless people were evacuating the building when the fire first started.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage was estimated at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.