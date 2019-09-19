LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three people were treated for minor smoke inhalation after a house fire in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.
According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Pacific Terrace Drive, near West Washington Avenue and Buffalo Drive, around 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 19.
Firefighters noted light smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story home, LFVR said. Occupants to fire crews that there was a fire in a bedroom and everyone had safely made it out of the house.
Firefighters located the fire in the bedroom. According to fire officials, the fire was mostly burning on a mattress and the flames were put out within minutes. The fire destroyed three mattresses and caused heavy smoke damage to the room.
Damage from the fire was contained in the room, LVFR said. Damage costs were estimated at $5,000.
Three people were treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation but were released. According to LVFR, the American Red Cross was assisting 10 adults and six children who lived in the house.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
