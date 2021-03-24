LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Downtown Las Vegas, the fire-breathing Mantis is back!
Beginning April 1, the pyrotechnic insect will once again light up Fremont East at the entrance of the Container Park outdoor mall.
"Downtown Container Park invites friends from all over to rejoice in the return of The Mantis after her year-long hibernation!" Neon PR said in a release. "Guests of all ages are invited to make some noise and participate in the first drum circle of 2021 in order to awaken The Mantis from her long slumber."
The iconic 40-foot Praying Mantis sculpture was created by Aerospace engineer Kirk Jellum and his wife Kristen Ulmer as a gift for Burning Man attendees in the Black Rock Desert. In 2013, late Las Vegas innovator Tony Hsieh bought it to help elevate downtown art.
Check out the 150-scale bug on the corner of 7th and Fremont. The Mantis will perform every night Thursday - Saturday at sunset.
To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, social distancing and face masks continue to be required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.