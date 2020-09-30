LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas firefighters responded to a balcony fire at a senior apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sept. 30 at the Lake Tonopah Senior Apartments at 2151 Citrus Hill Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street.
LVFR said the fire of the balcony of a second floor apartment only took a few minutes to put out. The fire was contained to the balcony of one apartment.
Two people were treated for minor smoke inhalation, LVFR said. LVFR said the people who were injured were attempting to put the fire out with fire extinguishers and a pot of water.
The sole occupant of the department was uninjured but displaced due to the fire. Damage was estimated at $25,000, LVFR said. The cause of the fire was not determined Wednesday morning.
