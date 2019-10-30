LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A three-alarm fire at the Nevada Buddhist Association on Friday was ruled accidental, according to Clark County Fire officials.
CCFD Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan couldn't say what started the fire at 4189 S. Jones Boulevard, citing an ongoing investigation.
CCFD responded to the fire around 7:15 a.m. on Oct 25.
When crews arrived, they noticed thick, black smoke coming from the Nevada Buddhist Association building. According to crews, the fire started as a two-alarm fire, but was upgraded to a three-alarm fire.
Buchanan said the damage from the fire was estimated at $200,000.
