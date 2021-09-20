LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire at a Las Vegas gas station caused millions in damages, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
CCFD Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said the fire started around 3 a.m. Sept. 20 at 6115 S. Pecos Road, near Patrick Lane. Arriving firefighters found a gas station with heavy smoke and flames from the front door and front eaves, Whitney said.
Crews found an attic fire in the building that extended to the roof, Whitney said. No injuries were reported.
Damage was estimated at $3 million, Whitney said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(1) comment
No more Cheesesteak Factory. That sucks
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.