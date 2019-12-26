LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Four people were killed in a collision at a west Las Vegas intersection Thursday evening.
The multiple-vehicle crash happened about 5:26 p.m. at the intersection of West Desert Inn Road and South Durango Drive. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said four people were killed and two injured in the crash.
The intersection is closed in all directions, Metro said. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
