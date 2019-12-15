LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Representative of the ever-evolving downtown Las Vegas, Fergusons Downtown celebrated its grand opening this weekend.
The rehabbed motel sat unused for years before becoming a flagship operation to revitalize the Fremont East Entertainment District.
The property, described as "a city block rooted in community," is at 11th and Fremont streets. The property features shops, restaurants, art exhibits and the tiny home community on the northern end of the property.
Restaurants include Hatsumi by the team behind Other Mama, La Monja and Mothership Coffee Roasters. Fergusons also hosts several bazaar-style events focused on promoting local creators.
"We have tiny living, we have a hotel, we have shops curated with all local small business owners," marketing director Kelly Bennett said.
The property is open to the public but Bennett said it's really attracting creative types.
"Artists, makers, musicians, photographers, filmmakers ... just so many different kinds of people here," Bennett said.
The property is about five blocks east of the Fremont Street Experience.
