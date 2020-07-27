LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fentanyl-related deaths are on the rise in Clark County, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.
SNHD said to date, there have been 63 deaths involving fentanyl in Clark County residents in 2020. In 2019, there were 28 deaths during the same time period, marking a 125% increase. There were 64 total fentanyl deaths in 2019 and 46 deaths in 2018, according to SNHD.
“It is important for people to be aware of the growing public health risk fentanyl poses to our community. It can be fatal, and it can be found in other drugs,” SNHD Acting Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said in a statement.
The Health District recommends carrying naloxone, also known as Narcan, a drug that can help reverse opioid overdoses. SNHD offers free naloxone at its pharmacy at 280 S. Decatur Boulevard.
“With naloxone, family members, friends, and others who are close to people who may use opioids can help save a life,” Dr. Leguen said.
Additional overdose prevention measures and training are available through Trac-B Exchange.
More covid19 deaths.
