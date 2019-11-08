LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Stewart Avenue in downtown Las Vegas was closed Friday night after a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.
About 5:11 p.m., the woman was crossing Stewart near 10th Street outside the crosswalk when she was struck by one vehicle, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. She was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
The driver remained on scene, and impairment is not suspected to be a factor, Metro said.
Fatal detectives are on scene investigating. Stewart was closed from 10th Street to Maryland Parkway and will remain shut down for about another two hours, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
