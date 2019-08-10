LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors said a southern Nevada man, who was employed as a security guard, was charged and arraigned in federal court in connection to bomb making materials found in his home.
Conor Climo, 23, of Las Vegas, was arrested on Thursday and charged by a criminal complaint with one count of possession of an unregistered firearm, namely for the component parts of a "destructive device," prosecutors said.
If convicted, he a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to federal prosecutors. Climo was investigated by an FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force.
According to Climo's LinkedIn page, he worked as a security guard for Allied Universal, a security and investigations company based out of Santa Ana, California.
During the execution of a search warrant at his house on Aug. 8, authorities found a notebook that contained hand-drawn schematics for a potential attack in the Las Vegas area, a release from the Department of Justice said. Also found inside the notebook were drawings of timed explosive devices.
Agents seized an AR-15 rifle and a bolt action rifle from Climo's residence, the complaint said. Authorities also found chemicals and components that could be used for improvised explosive devices (IED), as well as drawings for IED circuits.
According to the criminal complaint, the task force began investigating Climo in April 2019, based on information that he was speaking to several individuals who identified with a white supremacist group called Atomwaffen Division (AWD).
The group held a training camp outside Pahrump in 2018 to prepare for race war.
According to federal prosecutors, Climo allegedly sent encrypted messages to white supremacists this year, discussing how he planned to attack a local synagogue and a bar on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas that he believed catered to the LGBT community.
Climo suggested attacking a group homeless people as a test run for the synagogue and community center attacks, according to the criminal complaint. He also targeted the Las Vegas office for the Anti-Defamation League.
"Threats of violence motivated by hate and intended to intimidate or coerce our faith-based and LGBTQ communities have no place in this country," U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada said in a statement. "Law enforcement in Nevada remains determined to use the full weight of our investigative resources to prevent bias-motivated violence before it happens."
According to the complaint, the group Climo was in contact with encourages attacks on "the federal government, including critical infrastructure, minorities, homosexuals, and Jews."
The group also works to recruit members to train them in military tactics, hand-to-hand combat, bomb making and other techniques.
In January 2017, Climo was asked a question on the question-and-answer website Quora about "the downsides of multiculturalism," the criminal complaint said. Climo replied, "To quote a Nationalist: 'your most precious possession on this earth is your people!'"
The quote is attributed to Adolf Hitler.
In May 2019, an FBI "confidential human source" (CHS) began speaking with Climo, according to the criminal complaint. Climo acknowledged living in the Las Vegas area and discussed in detail how to make homemade molotov cocktails.
He would also use derogatory racial slurs, anti-Semitic and homosexual slurs when speaking to the CHS and an FBI online cover employee (OCE).
Authorities said Climo tried to recruit a homeless person to conduct surveillance on a local synagogue and other targets leading up to an attack, but failed in the end.
After authorities searched his home, Climo told the FBI he left AWD and joined The Feuerkrieg Division (FKD), a splinter group of AWD, because he "wanted to do something 'generally different' related to his hatred of African-Americans, Jews, and Homosexuals," the criminal complaint said.
Climo eventually left FKD because he was bored with the groups inaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.