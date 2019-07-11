LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said a house was gutted by a fire in the northwest valley on Thursday afternoon.
According to fire officials, LVFR firefighters were called to the 5300 block of North Fort Apache Road, near West Ann Road, about 12:24 p.m.
F3H TOC: 12:24PM. 2-Alarm fire 5315 N Fort Rd fully involved 1-sto house heavy fire on arrival, very limited fire hydrants in area, winds adding to situation, crews getting a handle on it, no injuries reported. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/OpSBoX6QmI— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 11, 2019
When they arrived, firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames coming from a one-story house. Fire officials said there were a limited number of fire hydrants available, and winds added to the situation.
LVFR said firefighters were concerned that the wind would spread the fire to nearby trees of a neighboring house, and cause a second home to catch on fire. It was also the hottest day of the year when firefighters responded to the scene.
"So much fire hose was used to bring water to the scene from distant fire hydrants that recruit firefighters from the Las Vegas Fire Academy were brought to the scene to help get the hose back on fire apparatus," LVFR public information office Tim Szymanski said. "The recruits are nearing graduation and today provided them some actual hands on training at an incident."
Despite the wind and lack of fire hydrants, fire crews managed to put out the fire just before 3 p.m., LVFR said. Several units from the Clark County and North Las Vegas fire departments also responded to the scene.
More than 30 fire units and nearly 100 personnel were on the scene while responding to the fire. A representative from the Las Vegas Valley Water District also responded to the scene to make sure there was water available for firefighters, LVFR said.
According to Szymanski, one firefighter removed a U.S. flag from the front of the house so it wouldn't burn.
FORT APACHE UPDATE: What firefighter encountered when they first arrived. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/EflMW3v6CX— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 11, 2019
No injuries were reported and fire investigators and damage costs were estimated at $300,000. CCFD's fire investigators determined the fire started in a faulty kitchen stove.
A couple said they lived in the house for more than 20 years and were in the process of doing renovations. A new stove sat in the hallway and was waiting to be installed and the couple planned on installing the stove as part of their home renovations.
Fire personnel remained at the scene for several more hours to make sure there were no flare ups.
Szymasnki said smoldering embers buried deep in the wood can cause smoke and another fire, especially after a large fire. LVFR crews planned on making a couple more trips to the house to make sure the embers won't cause another fire to break out.
Fire hydrant availability is something we usually don't think about when building a home, but this should be a lesson!
