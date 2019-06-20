LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas father who allegedly lost his lost his 4-year-old child was released on Thursday with "medium-level monitoring," according to court officials.
Edwardo Zepeda, 36, was released on June 20 after his 9 a.m. court appearance. As part of his release, Zepeda was ordered to wear two ankle bracelets. One for GPS monitoring and the other for alcohol monitoring.
The judge also ordered Zepada to stay away from bars and liquor stores.
On June 19, Zepada's daughter was initially reported missing by her father while buying alcohol at a gas station on the 2220 block of West Charleston.
Police said they were called around midnight when Zepeda tried to buy alcohol while intoxicated, but his card was declined. About two hours later, Zepada asked the clerk if she had seen his daughter. Police later found him driving around Rancho Drive and Durango, looking for his child.
The daughter was found sleeping between two power boxes at 840 South Rancho Drive. She was safely recovered and put into CPS custody.
Zepeda was arrested and faces a child abuse or neglect charge. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.