LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A father and daughter accused of kidnapping and raping a North Las Vegas woman were in California court on Tuesday.
Stanley Lawton, 54, and Shaniya Lawton, 22, pleaded not guilty.
A close family member of the two said she thinks the victim is making it up. She didn't want to talk over the phone or on camera because she said her family is getting harassed and cyberbullied.
Detectives said the pair kidnapped a woman at gunpoint from a business in North Las Vegas on Oct. 30, drove to Stanley's house in Palmdale, California, and held her captive for a week.
"We don't know what kind of conditions she was held in and then at some point she was sexually assaulted then left for dead," said Captain Eddie Hernandez with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Police also said Stanley and his daughter brought her to ATMs and forced her to take out money.
Military police at Edwards Air Force Base found the woman during a routine sweep on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
“Our personnel did an excellent job,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Bincarousky, commander, 412th Security Forces Squadron, Edwards Air Force Base. “Communication and cooperation with other agencies were on point. This reinforces the fact we are first responders – a responsibility that doesn’t end at the perimeter of our base.”
Neighbors of where Stanley used to live near Canyon Springs High School said he was a nice guy who ran a tattoo shop out of his garage.
Stanley and his daughter will be back in court on Dec. 17.
They each face charges of kidnapping to commit a robbery, attempted murder, kidnapping from outside the state, rape and three counts of first-degree ATM robbery.
The case may be moved to federal court because the victim was taken across state lines.
