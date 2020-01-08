PRIMM (FOX5) -- Several agencies were on scene near Primm where a shooting led to an hours-long traffic shutdown.
Nevada Highway Patrol said I-15 near the state line was shut down in both directions about 7 p.m. on Jan. 8. An hour later, southbound traffic toward California was reopened. Northbound traffic remained closed.
The local agency was assisting California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, who was lead on the investigation.
Details of the incident weren't expected to be provided before midnight, however a deputy confirmed to FOX5 it was a fatal officer-involved shooting and the deputy involved was OK.
Drivers were being diverted eastbound on Nipton Road to Searchlight where they will take U.S. 95 north to the valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.