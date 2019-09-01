LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said troopers were responding to a fatal crash on Interstate-15 southbound near mile marker 108 in Clark County on Sunday.
The Nevada Department of Public Safety reported the crash near Bunkerville around 5:24 a.m. on Sept. 1.
According to NHP trooper Travis Smaka, the driver of a Dodge Nitro crashed into the rear of a commercial box truck that was stopped in the right shoulder.
One person was confirmed to be dead at the scene, Smaka said.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
