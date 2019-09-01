NHP

(FOX5 File)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said troopers were responding to a fatal crash on Interstate-15 southbound near mile marker 108 in Clark County on Sunday.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety reported the crash near Bunkerville around 5:24 a.m. on Sept. 1. 

According to NHP trooper Travis Smaka, the driver of a Dodge Nitro crashed into the rear of a commercial box truck that was stopped in the right shoulder.

One person was confirmed to be dead at the scene, Smaka said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.