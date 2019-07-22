LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A crash Monday morning in the southwest valley turned fatal.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a serious-injury crash at 4:44 a.m. Monday on Robindale Road between Jones Boulevard and South Lindell Road when a car hit an illegally parked trailer, Metro said. Robindale was closed in both directions while the investigation was underway.
Just before 10 a.m., Metro said the male passenger was deceased.
The female driver suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.
This is the 62nd fatality in Metro's jurisdiction this year.
(1) comment
It looks like the truck was parked at the time. So that driver had to be drunk out of his/her mind to hit at that speed
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.