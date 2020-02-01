LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a fatal crash in the west valley Saturday.
The two-vehicle crash happened about 11:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Fort Apache Road and West Tropicana Avenue, Metro tweeted. The intersection is expected to be shut down for several hours while police investigate. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Two occupants of one vehicle died at the scene, Metro said. The lone occupant of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police said the cause of the crash was unknown at this time, and it was not known if either driver was impaired.
Fort Apache is closed in both directions from Tropicana to Peace Way while detectives investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.